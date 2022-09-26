JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 4 registration to end TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JEECUP 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations will be closing today, September 26, 2022. Registration for Round 4 of JEECUP Counselling closes today. Application materials for candidates can be submitted through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Round 4 of JEECUP Counseling is open to those who were not offered seats in the previous rounds of UP Polytechnic counselling and unqualified applicants.

The JEECUP 2022 Counseling application deadline is today, September 26, 2022. Selected candidates will be notified of their seats tomorrow. The JEECUP 2022 Result for Round 4 of counselling is set to be revealed tomorrow, September 27, 2022. ALSO READ: CAT 2022 application edit window closes TODAY at iimcat.ac.in- Here’s how to edit application form

JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of JEECUP 2022 – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for registrations for JEECUP Round 4.

Enter your credentials to log in and fill in the application form

Upload all documents required and pay the counselling fees, if any

Submit the form and download it for future reference.

The document verification for selected candidates will take place from September 28 through September 30, 2022. Eight rounds of JEECUP Counseling will be held.

Candidates who did not receive a seat after round 4 can apply for the following round of counselling beginning on September 28, 2022. Candidates will be able to submit applications for admission to various polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh through JEECUP Counseling.







