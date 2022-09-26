CAT 2022 application edit window closes TODAY at iimcat.ac.in- Here’s how to edit application form

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will close the edit window for CAT 2022 application form today, September 26, 2022 on the official website -iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 edit window will close today, September 26th, at 5 p.m. For the Common Admission Test 2022, candidates will only be permitted to amend their photo, signature, and preferred test city, according to a statement made by IIM Bangalore.

The Common Admissions Test, or CAT 2022, will be administered at IIM Bangalore on November 27, 2022. Starting on October 27, 2022, students can download their CAT exam admission card.

CAT 2022 application edit window – Here’s how to edit the form

Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for registered candidates

Login using your application number and other credentials

Edit the necessary fields – Photo, Signature, and test city preferences

Save the changes and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Common Admissions Test (CAT) is an entrance exam for management programs at all Indian Institutes of Management branches across the nation. The CAT score will be an essential consideration once candidates have taken the exam in order to apply for MBA programs at IIMs.