CAT 2022 application edit window closes TODAY at iimcat.ac.in- Here’s how to edit application form
CAT 2022: The application edit window closes today, September 26, 2022. Candidates can edit their applications for the CAT exam 2022 till 5 PM today on iimcat.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will close the edit window for CAT 2022 application form today, September 26, 2022 on the official website -iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 edit window will close today, September 26th, at 5 p.m. For the Common Admission Test 2022, candidates will only be permitted to amend their photo, signature, and preferred test city, according to a statement made by IIM Bangalore.
The Common Admissions Test, or CAT 2022, will be administered at IIM Bangalore on November 27, 2022. Starting on October 27, 2022, students can download their CAT exam admission card.
CAT 2022 application edit window – Here’s how to edit the form
- Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for registered candidates
- Login using your application number and other credentials
- Edit the necessary fields – Photo, Signature, and test city preferences
- Save the changes and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
The Common Admissions Test (CAT) is an entrance exam for management programs at all Indian Institutes of Management branches across the nation. The CAT score will be an essential consideration once candidates have taken the exam in order to apply for MBA programs at IIMs.
