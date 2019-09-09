JeM terrorists being trained in Pakistan for seaborne attack on India: BSF sources

New Delhi: Pakistan is reportedly training a group of 50 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to carry out a seaborne attack against India. Sources in the Border Security Force (BSF) have said that the attck could take place in the coastal areas of southern India.

Sources in the BSF said that the Jaish terrorists are being trained in deep-sea diving in a bid to enable them to carry out a seaborne attack in southern India. It has been learnt that Indian Naval bases and Indian Navy ships could be targeted by these terrorists who are working on the directions and directives of Pakistan.

BSF is learnt to have already shared the information with Indian Navy's Southern Command.

Pakistan has consistently waged proxy wars against India by making use of terrorists. The country's desperation has grown after being snubbed by the world community on the Kashmir issue. Imran Khan, the Pakistan Prime Minister, has even gone to the extent of speaking of nuclear weapons and has tried to build a false narrative regarding Kashmir in the aftermath of Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370.

India has always maintained that talks with Pakistan can only take place if the country stops sheltering and supporting terrorists. In its bid to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir. however, Pakistan has been relentlessly trying to push in terrorists into the erstwhile state and Indian intelligence agencies report that an increasingly desperate Islamabad is now even looking at sending terrorists through the sea route to target other parts of India.

Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had previously said that India is absolutely ready to thwart any such nefarious attempt of Pakistan and the terrorists it harbours. (Full report here)