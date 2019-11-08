Jharkhand assembly election 2019: Congress, JMM, RJD finalise alliance; Hemant Soren to be CM face

Ranchi: The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced their seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming state assembly elections. As per the agreement, the Congress will fight on 31 seats, JMM on 43 and RJD will contest from 7 assembly seats in the state.

Speaking to media persons, senior Congress RPN Singh said the Executive President of JMM state Hemant Soren will be the alliance's Chief Ministerial face in the elections. The Congress leader said that JMM is the largest party and we are confident of winning the election under the leadership of Hemant Soren.

"There will be no friendly contest on any seat and if anyone does so, he will be out of the alliance," RPN Singh added.

On the 13 seats in the first phase of elections, JMM will contest on Gumla, Vishanpur, Latehar, Garhwa, Congress will fight on Lohardaga, Manika, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Bhawanathpur assembly seats while RJD will contest from Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Chatra.

Notably, former deputy CM of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was not present in joint press conference of the grand alliance.

On Thursday, JMM leader Hemant Soren told reporters, "We have been partners for the last five years. The gathbandhan (alliance) is moving forward in a systematic manner. From Rashtriya Janata Dal`s (RJD) side, Tejashwi bhai (Yadav) is coming. You will be informed about the seat distribution soon."

BJP, however, is striving to maintain a pre-poll alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), but certain demands by the AJSU seem to be creating a hurdle in the finalising candidates for the ensuing polls.

BJP leaders have reportedly scheduled a meeting with the AJSU leadership in Delhi on Saturday, to resolve the issue of seat-sharing.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.