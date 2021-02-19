हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JK terror attack

J&K: Terrorists open fire on police in Srinagar, two killed

The terrorists shot the two policemen from close range, a police official said. The injured policemen were taken to a hospital where one among them succumbed. They identified the slain policeman as constable Sohail. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants.

J&amp;K: Terrorists open fire on police in Srinagar, two killed
File photo

Srinagar: Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir on Friday (February 19). A policeman died and another was injured in an attack by militants in the Baghat area on high-security airport road.

The terrorists shot the two policemen from close range, a police official said. The policemen were taken to a hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries, PTI reported police saying.

Police personnel Sargent CT Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad succumbed to their injuries.

They identified the slain policeman as constable Sohail. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, the official said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdulla said " Two police personnel have reportedly been killed in an attack in Srinagar today. I condemn this act of militant violence & send my condolences to the families of these brave men."

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.

 

(Developing story)

