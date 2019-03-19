J&K teenager awarded Shaurya Chakra for foiling terror attack

Irfan Ramzan Sheikh showed exemplary courage when, in 2017, he had foiled an attack by terrorists on his house in Jammu and Kashmir. Two years later, he showed exemplary poise as he received the Shaurya Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Sheikh was just 14 back in 2017 when his house was attacked by three terrorists. They had reportedly come with the intention of killing Sheikh's father but in a show of unparalleled courage, Sheikh stopped them from entering his house. He eventually fought off the terrorists in which one of them was shot dead. Sheikh's father too was injured in the incident.

While the terrorists beat a hasty retreat, Sheikh was hailed as a hero by the local community and tales of his valour spread far and wide.

On Tuesday, the teenager was an unwavering as ever in the presence of the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other high-ranking dignitaries. At the ceremony, he was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra which is awarded for 'gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy.'