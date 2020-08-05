J&K: Terrorists lob grenade, fire bullets at security forces in Shopian

Kashmir: Terrorists attaked security forces in Bonbazar area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday (August 5, 2020). The terrorists lobbed grenade followed by few gun firing shots.

A CRPF official said that terrorists attacked with a grenade followed by gun firing on the joint Forces of CRPF and Jammu Kashmir Police. No loss of life or any injury has been reported. The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

This is the third attack by terrorists in Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Yesterday late evening, terrorists lobbed grande on a Jammu Kashmir Police party injuring three cops. They lobbed a grenade on a police bunker at Wanpora in Pulwama district around 9.10 pm, a police official said.

While in Kulgam a sarpanch was shot injuring him critically.

