Ajoy Kumar

Jolt for Congress as former Jharkhand chief Ajoy Kumar joins Aam Aadmi Party

In a major blow for the Congress just weeks ahead of assembly election in Jharkhand, the party's former state president Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Experts maintain that Ajoy Kumar's decision to leave Congress for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is expected to cost the Congress dearly in the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand.

Jolt for Congress as former Jharkhand chief Ajoy Kumar joins Aam Aadmi Party
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@AAP

In a major blow for the Congress just weeks ahead of assembly election in Jharkhand, the party's former state president Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Experts maintain that Ajoy Kumar's decision to leave Congress for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is expected to cost the Congress dearly in the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand.

"Today a very important person Dr Ajoy Kumar has joined the AAP. I welcome Dr Kumar to Aam Aadmi Party," tweeted senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

It may be recalled that Ajoy Kumar had stepped down as Jharkhand Congress president taking moral responsibility of the party's dismal performance in Jharkhand in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Retired IPS officer and former Union minister Rameshwar Oraon succeeded Ajoy Kumar as Congress president in Jharkhand on August 26.

In his resignation letter, Ajoy Kumar had blamed some senior Congress leaders in Jharkhand for party's poor show in Lok Sabha poll and had said that many of his colleagues are even bad than the criminals.

"Thanks to all for supporting me in my journey - The journey of state president is now over - Thanks & Lots Of Love To All My Supporters," he had tweeted along with his resignation letter. Ajoy Kumar had blamed former union ministers Subodh Kant Sahay, Rameshwar Oraon and some other Congress leaders for failing to work for the party during the Lok Sabha election.

Ajoy KumarCongressAam Aadmi Party
