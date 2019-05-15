close

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan approaches Madras HC, seeks to quash FIR in connection with Godse remark

An FIR was filed against Kamal Haasan at Aravakuruchi Police Station over his reference to Nathuram Godse as 'independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu.'

File photo

Chennai: Kamal Haasan moved Madras High Court's Madurai bench on Wednesday and sought to get an FIR filed against him at Aravakuruchi Police Station quashed.

The FIR has been filed against the actor-turned-politician for his comments on Hindu extremism last Sunday when he had referred to Nathuram Godse as 'independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu.' He has since had to fight fire with a case filed in Delhi's Patiala High Court and an FIR at Aravakuruchi Police Station. A petition on his behalf, filed in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, sought to quash the FIR and requested for an urgent hearing. The request, however, was denied with the judge stating that the petition cannot be heard by a vacation bench.

Earlier in the day, a PIL was also filed against Haasan by BJP's Ashwini Upadhya which referred to Haasan's remark on Godse but the Delhi High Court had declined to entertain it because the comment had been made outside its jurisdiction.

Apart from legal trouble, Haasan - the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam - has had to face massive political outrage since he made the controversial remark while campaigning for his party candidate in Aravakurichi assembly constituency which is scheduled to witness bypoll on May 19. BJP had approached the Election Commission just a day after Haasan had made the remark, asking it to take action against him. Tamil Nadu minister Rajendra Balaji had gone a step further by stating that Haasan's tongue should be chopped off for what he had said. While most of his critics want Haasan to apologise, there has been no apology so far. Meanwhile, security at Haasan's house in Chennai has been increased.

