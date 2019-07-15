Kamal Nath was going to Karnataka but he went to Delhi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Madhya Pradesh CM

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday took a dig at Chief Minister Kamal Nath over the latter's decision to visit Karnataka and resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state, saying that the Madhya Pradesh CM was scheduled to visit Karnataka but he instead decided to go to Delhi.

The senior BJP leader also raised questions over Madhya Pradesh's government decision to give free land to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for his school and said the decision is wrong because the fees of Scindia's school is Rs 13 lakhs per year. Chouhan said that the government must reply that how many children from poor families are studyingg at Scindia's school.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM said that the Congress government has transferred all the security personnel who were deployed for the security of CM House and now the chief minister has ordered to transfer the dogs who were deployed to maintain security at the official residence of the chief minister.

Chouhan also slammed Kamal Nath government for closing Kisan Commission and said that the move is absolutely anti-farmer. He added that the Commission used to take suggestions from farmers before formulating a strategy for their benefits and by deciding to shut down the Commission the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is doing a great disservice to the farmers.

Talking about the BJP's ongoing membership drive, Choudan said that BJP Youth Wing has pledged to add 5.5 lakh new members to the party and the move is laudable. He added that old members will not be allowed to take up new membership.