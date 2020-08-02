Kamal Rani Varun, cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's government dies due to COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun, died on Sunday (August 2) due to coronavirus infection. She was undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. 62-year-old Kamla Rani and was a legislator from the Ghatampur Assembly segment, and had been hospitalised in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the demise of the minister and paid homage saying that Kamal Rani Varun respected public aspirations as a minister and lauded her commendable contribution to society.

In a Tweet UP's chief minister’s office, wrote, ''Kamal Rani Varun respected public aspirations as a minister. As a minister, she made a commendable contribution in efficiently discharging departmental functions.'' It added, ''Her death is an irreparable loss to the society and the government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying a humble tribute, expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.''

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath, who was set to review today preparations for Ram temple bhoomi pujan ceremony on August 5, has cancelled his Ayodhya visit after the news of the minister’s death.

Condolence message started pouring in after the news of the Minister's demise. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is currently undergoing Covid-19 treatment in a hospital, tweeted his condolence message for the minister.

He wrote, ''Sad news of untimely demise of cabinet minister Kamal Rani ji in Uttar Pradesh government. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and the strength of the family to bear this profound sorrow.''

Rani was an MLA from Ghatampur constituency in Kanpur and she was also a member of the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha.