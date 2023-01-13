Kanjhawala Case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report into the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kms. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

Taking cognizance of a detailed Delhi Police report on the Kanjhawala death case of a woman dragged by a car, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets, said officials. These police personnel were on duty at the time the gruesome incident happened in which the woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Besides, the MHA has recommended that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to take disciplinary action against these police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets. The MHA has also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the supervisory officers considering dereliction of investigation in the case, the officials privy to the investigation told ANI. The Ministry also suggested the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished. (With ANI inputs)