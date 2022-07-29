Kannur University allotment 2022: The Undergraduate (UG) trail allotment list will be made public by Kannur University soon. According to the candidates' registered options, the Kannur University UG path allotment 2022 will be provided for admission to a variety of degree programs, (BA, BCom, BSc). The trial allocation is meant to provide candidates an idea of their prospects of admission to a course and college based on the options they have registered for and their index mark.

It does not guarantee admission to a college or course to any applicant. After getting their Degree Trial allotment results, candidates can modify their options at admission.kannuruniversity.ac.in. ALSO READ: HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 TODAY

Kannur University Allotment 2022: Here’s how to check result

Step 1: Firstly, browse the official website of Kannur University - kannuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: You need to open the Admission Portal.

Step 3: Open the PG Admission Portal.

Step 4: Check the latest announcements from PG Admission Portal.

Step 5: Enter the Application Number and Password.

Step 6: After that click on the Sign In button.

Step 7: Download the PG First Allotment Result and check the details.

Step 8: Take a printout of the PG First Allotment Order for admission purposes.

Kannur University Allotment List 2022: Details mentioned

Candidate Name

Register Number

Course

Allotment list

Allotment list date

Marks

Online Centralized Allotment will be used for admission to the UG Degree Program under the Choice Based Credit and Semester (OBE) system in Kannur University's Arts and Science Colleges.