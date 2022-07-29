NewsIndia
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 TODAY at hscap.kerala.gov.in- Check latest updates here

HSCAP Kerala +1 Trial Allotment Result 2022: Candidates who have registered for the Kerala class 11th admissions will be able to view their trial allotment at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

HSCAP Kerela +1 Result 2022: The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results will be released today, July 29. On the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, applicants who enrolled for the Kerala class 11th admissions would be able to view their trial allotment. The Directorate of General Education or DGE of Kerala has announced that the HSCAP trial allotment for plus one admissions will be announced today at 2 pm.

Provisional in nature, the results will only be made public for participants' information. Before the final allotment results are revealed, students will have a chance to have any flaws in the trial allotment addressed. On August 3, the Kerala HSCAP plus one final allotment result for 2022 is expected to be made public. ALSO READ: RRB NTPC admit cards for typing test released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link to download here

HSCAP KERALA PLUS ONE TRIAL ALLOTMENT RESULT 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Open the online portal- hscap.kerala.gov.in on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results link.

Step 3: Enter the required login information and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Shortly the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 for Class 11 admissions will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and make a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.

HSCAP KERALA PLUS ONE TRIAL ALLOTMENT RESULT 2022, direct link here

Due to a delay in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' (CISCE) class 10 results, the application deadline for admissions was extended to July 25. ALSO READ: TS POLYCET Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment result RELEASED

The +2 results have already been declared by the Kerala board. At 83.87 percent, the overall pass rate is reported. It is a decrease from the previous year and is also worse than in 2020. This marks a 4.07 percentage point decline from the previous year. In 2020, the pass rate was 85.13 percent, whereas in 2019, it was 84.33 percent.

Only 86.14 percent of scientific students were able to complete the exam this year, compared to 90.52 percent previous year. The pass rate for humanities decreased from 80.4% to 75.61%, and the pass rate for commerce decreased from 89.13% last year to 85.69% this year. The pass rate in the technical stream also decreased from 84.39 percent to 68.71 percent last year.


 

 

 

