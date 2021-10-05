Kanpur DM visits Ursala Hospital for surprise inspection, finds no doctor after waiting 45 minutes

Kanpur: In a surprise inspection, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer visited Ursala District Hospital only to find glaring mismanagement. Without informing anyone, he reached the hospital alone and filled out the consultation form to see the eye doctor.

Iyer had reached the hospital at 8 am. He stood in the queue to fill out the OPD form. He sat outside the ophthalmology department for his eye checkup.

To his surprise, he could not meet the doctor despite waiting for 45 minutes. The doctors had not arrived at Ursala Hospital till 8:45. Patients and relatives had started coming to the hospital since early morning. But the doctors had not reached the hospital in time.

He noted during the inspection that there was a huge lack of cleanliness. He called the director of the hospital, Dr. Kiran Sachan, and apprised him about the disturbing situation.

Notably, Iyer’s wife Apoorva Dwivedi is also an IAS officer. Both got married two years ago. Dwivedi is currently working as Fatehpur DM.

