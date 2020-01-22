Kapil Sibal urges Amit Shah to listen and understand people's concerns on CAA

New Delhi: Hours before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the clutch of petitions challenging or supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), Senior Congres leader Kapil Sibal took a jibe at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the BJP leader should have the courage to listen and try and understand people's concerns.

Sibal tweeted, "Amit Shah in Lucknow: 'We are not afraid of protests'. True Mr Home Minister. You should not be afraid but should have the courage to listen and try and understand their concerns. That is your duty as a public servant. You should also know that they are not afraid of you."

Amit Shah in Lucknow: “ We are not afraid of protests “ True Mr Home Minister . You should not be afraid but should have the courage to listen and try and understand their concerns . That is your duty as a public servant . You should also know that they are not afraid of you — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 22, 2020

Shah on Tuesday (January 21) while addressing a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow had dared the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and other opposition parties to prove that the new legislation strips Indians of citizenship.

“The anti-CAA parties are spreading propaganda and spreading illusions that’s why the BJP is running the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, which is a public awareness campaign against those who break the country,” he said.

He also declared that the opposition parties can protest as much as they want against the CAA but the BJP-led government at the Centre will not scrap the new law.

Live TV

The CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, has triggered widespread protests across the country.