Defence Minister

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

Jammu: Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on a daylong visit ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Defence sources said that Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, during his visit to all the three regions of the state on Saturday.

"The Defence Minister will pay homage at the War Memorial in Drass. He will visit the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region to review the preparedness of the deployed troops. He will also visit the Valley and review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) there.

"During his daylong schedule, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate two bridges in Samba and Kathua districts," a statement issued on Friday said.

This will be Rajnath Singh`s first visit to Jammu after he took over as the country`s Defence Minister. He had visited Ladakh and the Valley as the on June 3.

Defence MinisterRajnath Singh
