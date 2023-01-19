topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA DCET RESULT 2022

Karnataka DCET Allotment Result 2022 RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link to check here

Karnataka DCET 2022: The students who have registered for the Diploma Common Entrance Test can download the allotment result from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karnataka DCET Allotment Result 2022 RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link to check here

Karnataka DCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test Mock Allotment Result today, January 19, 2023. The mock allotment result is available at kea.kar.nic.in, the official website. Candidates can enter their information and download a mock allocation. The mock allotment result for Round 1 has been announced, and candidates must input their DCET number to get the fake allotment. Those who were shortlisted in Round 1 should be aware that this is not the final round. The final Round 1 results will be available on the official website after 2 p.m. on January 20, 2023, at which point students can report to universities and secure their admission.

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in
  • Then click on “18-01 DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link”
  • Enter your DCET number and click on submit
  • The mock allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download the mock allotment and keep a copy if required

Karnataka DCET 2022; direct link to download here

Candidates should be aware that any recent changes to the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test will be posted on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website.

Live Tv

Karnataka DCET Result 2022dect 2022kea dcet 2022kea home 2022dcet cut off 2022dcet option entrydcet allotment result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?