Karnataka DCET Allotment Result 2022 RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link to check here

Karnataka DCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test Mock Allotment Result today, January 19, 2023. The mock allotment result is available at kea.kar.nic.in, the official website. Candidates can enter their information and download a mock allocation. The mock allotment result for Round 1 has been announced, and candidates must input their DCET number to get the fake allotment. Those who were shortlisted in Round 1 should be aware that this is not the final round. The final Round 1 results will be available on the official website after 2 p.m. on January 20, 2023, at which point students can report to universities and secure their admission.

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in

Then click on “18-01 DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link”

Enter your DCET number and click on submit

The mock allotment result will appear on the screen

Download the mock allotment and keep a copy if required

Candidates should be aware that any recent changes to the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test will be posted on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website.