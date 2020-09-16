Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, goes under self-isolation

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The minister took to twitter to inform that he is asymptomatic and is under self-isolation.

Bommai also urged everyone who had come in contact with him in the last few days to undergo test immediately and take appropriate precautions.

“The infection was confirmed in the Covid-19 test yesterday for a working boy in our home. Against this backdrop I have also been tested and I have been infected, have no symptoms and are healthy and isolated at home. Those who have recently come in direct contact with me are urged to get tested immediately and take appropriate precautions,” tweeted the minister.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally jumped past 50 lakh on Wednesday, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, with 90,123 new cases of infections being reported in a day, while recoveries surged to 39,42,360 on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry’s 8 AM data showed that total coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 82,066 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 30,409 from Maharashtra followed by 8,502 from Tamil Nadu, 7,481 from Karnataka, 5,041 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,806 from Delhi, 4,604 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,062 from West Bengal, 3,244 from Gujarat, 2,514 from Punjab and 1,820 from Madhya Pradesh.