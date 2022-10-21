Karnataka KCET Mock Allotment 2022: Seat Allotment result DECALRED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct link to check here

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced KCET 2022 mock seat allotment results today, October 21. Candidates must go to the KCET website, kea.kar.nic.in, to view the results of their seat selection. The Karnataka CET application number is the needed piece of information to view the KCET seat allocation result 2022. Candidates can choose their favourite colleges and institutions based on the Karnataka CET results with the help of the KCET simulated seat allocation for 2022. Candidates must be aware that the mock allotment could change.

The actual seat distribution findings will be made public later by the authorities. Candidates who will receive seats through the KCET seat allocation in 2022 must finish the choice-locking process as soon as possible. ALSO READ: TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase registrations begins TODAY

KCET mock seat allotment results 2022: Here’s how to check

Candidates have to follow the below steps to access KCET 2022 mock allotment result online:

Visit the KCET 2022 official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link to KCET mock allotment 2022 link

In the required field, enter Karnataka CET application number.

KCET 2022 mock seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates will have the chance to modify their previously chosen option and submit them through the candidate site once the KCET mock allotment results are released. Candidates should be aware that they will only have access to changing their selections from October 21 to October 26. After the cutoff, no applicant may amend their selections. The genuine KCET seat allotment result for 2022 will be made public on October 26 at the official website based on the adjustments that have been received.