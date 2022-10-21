NewsIndia
TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase registrations begins TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Here’s how to register

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 today, October 21, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase registrations begins TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Here’s how to register

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 on Friday, October 21. Candidates can fill out basic information, pay fees, and reserve a slot for certificate verification for EAMCET third phase counselling on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The TSCHE will conduct certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a seat on October 22, 2022. Basic registration, fee payment, slot booking, certificate verification, option exercise, provisional seat allotment, tuition payment, and reporting to the designated college are all parts of the TS EAMCET round 3 counselling process. Options may be exercised by registered candidates between October 21 and October 23.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website – tseamcet.nic.in
  • Log in to the 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration' link
  • Click on the payment link and submit the application fees
  • Fill in the details as instructed and upload the required documents
  • Verify the application details and submit the application form
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

The Telangana EAMCET third round of provisional allotment will be issued on October 26. By paying tuition fees and reporting online between October 26 and October 28, 2022, qualified candidates can confirm their allocation.

Live Tv

ts eamcet 2022TS EAMCET counsellingts eamcet 2022ts eamcet counselling dates 2022ts eamcet counselling datests eamcet 3rd counselling dates 2022ts eamcet third phase counselling 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles