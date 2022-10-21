TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase registrations begins TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Here’s how to register
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 today, October 21, scroll down for more details.
TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 on Friday, October 21. Candidates can fill out basic information, pay fees, and reserve a slot for certificate verification for EAMCET third phase counselling on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The TSCHE will conduct certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a seat on October 22, 2022. Basic registration, fee payment, slot booking, certificate verification, option exercise, provisional seat allotment, tuition payment, and reporting to the designated college are all parts of the TS EAMCET round 3 counselling process. Options may be exercised by registered candidates between October 21 and October 23.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website – tseamcet.nic.in
- Log in to the 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration' link
- Click on the payment link and submit the application fees
- Fill in the details as instructed and upload the required documents
- Verify the application details and submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
The Telangana EAMCET third round of provisional allotment will be issued on October 26. By paying tuition fees and reporting online between October 26 and October 28, 2022, qualified candidates can confirm their allocation.
