Karnataka minor kidnapped in car, abductors demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoin as ransom

In a bizarre incident, a minor was kidnapped in a car from Karnataka's Ujire and the abductors have demanded not money but Rs 17 crore in Bitcoin. The incident took place on December 17 when two unidentified persons kidnapped an 8-year-old child from Beltangadi Taluk of Ujire area of ​​Mangaluru.

According to SP Lakshmi Prasad, the unfortunate incident took place late on Thursday when the child was returning from the playground in the evening with his grandfather. The child's father is a taluka businessman. The kidnapper escaped by taking the child in a white Indica car.

Later, the kidnappers demanded from the family Bitcoin as ransom by contacting the child's home via WhatsApp. The child's grandfather has filed a case in connection with the abduction at the local police station. Police have started investigating the incident. Till now no arrests have been made in this case.

"When the 8-year-old boy was playing outside with the grandfather, a car came and kidnapped him. We did register an FIR and gathered info about the family background. We suspect the involvement of some known persons," said the SP.

"We have also asked the family whom they suspect. The abductors are not asking money but demanding Bitcoin. We have to ask the family why the abductors are asking money in Bitcoin. We don't have any information about the location of the child," added the SP.

"Those abductors are messaging the family on WhatsApp. We are also investigating why the abductors demanded money in Bitcoin. Our teams have gone at different locations. Our staff has come from Bantwal too. Our Bantwal DySP Valentine D'Souza is leading the investigation who have visited various places. We can't disclose which direction the abductors have gone," further added the SP.

