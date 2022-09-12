NewsIndia
Karnataka PUC II Supply result: 2nd PUC Supplementary Result TODAY at 11 AM on karresults.nic.in- Here's how to check scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be declared today on September 12, 2022 at 11 AM, scroll down for details.

  • The result will be made available online at 11 AM
  • The state education minister took to Twitter to announce the official date and time of the release of Supply Results
  • 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 was earlier expected to be announced on 8 September

Karnataka PUC II Supply result: 2nd PUC Supplementary Result TODAY at 11 AM on karresults.nic.in- Here's how to check scorecard

Karnataka: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 was earlier expected to be announced on 8 September will now be announced today on 12 September as per the state education minister, B.C. Nagesh, the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be declared on September 12, 2022 on the official website – karresults.nic.in. The state education minister took to Twitter to announce the official date and time of the release of the Karnataka PUC II Supply Results. “Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” tweeted the education minister.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official website --karresults.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the result section
A new webpage would open
Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link
A new login page would open
Enter your registration number and subject combination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on your screen
Download and take a printout for future references

Once released, students would be able to check their 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 by entering their credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth and other similar details. As per the announcement by BC Nagesh. The result will be made available online after 11 AM on Monday, September 12, 2022.

