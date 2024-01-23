trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713170
Karpoori Thakur, Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' And Former CM, To Be Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

Karpoori Thakur was a former Bihar Chief Minister and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Centre on Tuesday announced that Karpoori Thakur, the former Bihar Chief Minister and great Socialist leader, will be awarded India's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna - posthumously. Thakur was a former Bihar Chief Minister and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

 

 

The announcement to honour Thakur with India's highest civilian award comes a day before his 100th birth anniversary. Bihar's political parties, especially the ruling Janata Dal-United and top politicians, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had been demanding a ''Bharat Ratna'' for the 'Jan Nayak' (people's leader) for championing the cause of the poor and the downtrodden.

Born in Bihar's Samastipur, Thakur served as the state's chief minister for two terms. Thakur was born on January 24, 1924 and died on February 17, 1988.

