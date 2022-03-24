‘The Kashmir Files’ released to worsen situation on ground: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Srinagar: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday (March 24) said it was not only the Kashmiri Pandits who suffered in the valley, but Muslims, Sikhs and others too have borne the brunt.

Reacting to ‘The Kashmir Files’, Yechury said that the movie has been released with an aim to worsen the situation on the ground. “The people belonging to any religion or sect including Muslims, Sikhs and Kashmir Pandits have suffered equally in Kashmir. One fails to understand why the role of then Governor was not highlighted in the movie. His role should have also been highlighted,” he said.

The CPI (M) leader said the whole of Kashmir has suffered, even the leaders have been attacked here. “Everyone has been fighting terrorism equally,” he said.

He also demanded an early hearing of the petition in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370 by the government on August 5, 2019, and said that until the petition is heard, the government should at least be “barred from taking decisions and introducing new laws here."

He also said that the situation across the country has worsened. "The situation of India is worsening rapidly as the constitutional pillars are being distracted, it is the time to save the country and address the day-to-day issues of people.”

Muhammad Yosuf Tarigami, who was accompanying Yechury also reacted to the film ‘Kashmir Files’. He said that the party has demanded the constitution of a commission to check the facts on the ground to know who has suffered in the Valley.

He added that the CPI (M) has decided that in collaboration with other major parties, it will strengthen the unity among the communities everywhere as the attempts are on to create a wedge between the different communities.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, Pyare Lal Mattoo and others said this while addressing a press conference today at Gupkar residence of party leader Tarigami after they held a meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday.

