Kashmir's first multiplex to open in September after 3 decades of closed theatres

In the early 1990s, the theatres in Valley were forced to shut down owing to a rise in terrorism and attacks. 

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
  • The new multiplex will be thrown open to the public from September
  • It will have three auditoriums each equipped with the latest sound systems
  • The multiplex will have discount counters, food courts and other facilities

Srinagar: Kashmir is all set to get its first multiplex after a wait of almost 30 years. Three decades have passed away since the closure of theatres in Srinagar, cutting the access to cinema for the people of the Valley. The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. 
 
The new multiplex will be thrown open to the public from September. It will have three auditoriums each equipped with the latest sound systems and comfortable seating facilities. 

“We are starting the first multiplex in the Kashmir valley, which have three auditoriums having 520 seats each. A silver screen is being used. Recliner seats, as well as normal chairs, are also made available in it,” the owner of the multiplex Vikas Dhar said 

Dhar said, "the multiplex is having the same facilities in the cinema that people get elsewhere outside Kashmir, I saw there was no means of entertainment for decades for the people living here, so it came to my mind and I started this project." 

The multiplex will have discount counters, food courts and other entertainment facilities. The work is likely to get completed soon and in September people will be able to watch movies on the big screen in Srinagar after decades. 

"We will choose films which we feel are of the taste of Kashmiri people, besides he is in hopes that it will be a successful venture, Dhar said since I had been constructing the multiplex more than 10 people had enquired about it and are thinking to construct a new multiplex", the owner said.

Dhar added that the state and Center governments remained helpful and it will be a start of a new connection between Bollywood and Kashmir. No doubt, it will be a start of a new era in Kashmir. 

