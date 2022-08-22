Grenade attack on minorities: Police arrest 1 more hybrid terrorist in Budgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested one more hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT in a grenade attack case in Budgam. During the investigation of the grenade attack case on minorities in Budgam, 2 hybrid terrorists were earlier arrested.

After further investigation, one more hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Hamid Malik and resident of Panzan Chadoora, has been arrested.

Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT and 1 Hand Grenade has been recovered from his possession. Further investigation into the said case is going on, more arrests and recoveries are expected.



Budgam police also arrested two LeT terrorist associates in a joint operation of the security forces.

SSP Budgam Tahir Salim said "Police along 50 RR and 181 Bn CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials of Lashkar-e-Toiba and following arms/ammunition were also recovered from their possession which includes AK 47 rifle magazines 02 number, AK rounds 54."

The arrested terror associates have been identified by police as, Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat and Sameer Ahmad Najar.

Both arrested terror associates have been found involved in providing logistics and support to the active terrorists of LeT as well as transportation of arms and ammunition in Chadoora area of Budgam, informed the SSP.

Meanwhile, grenade terrorists carried an attack in Bijbhera area Anantnag District in south Kashmir, two civilians recieved minor injuries said police.

A police officer said terrorists lobbed a grenade on Bunker of 136 BN CRPF at Sangam. However the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside. In this incident two civilians recieved minor splinter injuries, the officer said. Soon after the attack, whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.