NewsIndia
KCET RESULTS 2022

KCET Result 2022 to be released soon on kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to check Karnataka CET results

KCET Result 2022 will be available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in soon, scroll down for more details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET Result 2022 to be released soon on kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to check Karnataka CET results

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results of the KCET 2022 exams on its official website today, July 22. However, the KEA has not made an official announcement about the KCET results date and time yet. As per the local media reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results are likely to be released today, July 22, 2022 at the official website kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, once they are declared. The KEA will announce the KCET result 2022 only online, with no physical copies being sent to candidates who took the exams. 

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022

  • Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, at kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on 'KCET Result 2022' on the homepage
  • To log in, enter all the required credentials and submit
  • Your KCET results will now display on the screen
  • Download the same and take a printout of the same for future references

Every year, the KCET is held for candidates seeking admission to Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses. The Karnataka exam authority held the KCET exam this year from June 16 to 18. It should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will not be released until the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results have been released.

kcet results 2022kcet resultskcet results 2022 karnatakakcet 2022 result date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?