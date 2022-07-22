KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results of the KCET 2022 exams on its official website today, July 22. However, the KEA has not made an official announcement about the KCET results date and time yet. As per the local media reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results are likely to be released today, July 22, 2022 at the official website kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, once they are declared. The KEA will announce the KCET result 2022 only online, with no physical copies being sent to candidates who took the exams.

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022

Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on 'KCET Result 2022' on the homepage

To log in, enter all the required credentials and submit

Your KCET results will now display on the screen

Download the same and take a printout of the same for future references

Every year, the KCET is held for candidates seeking admission to Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses. The Karnataka exam authority held the KCET exam this year from June 16 to 18. It should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will not be released until the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results have been released.