K Chandrashekhar Rao

The election season has not been too kind to K Chandrashekhar Rao with BJP making inroads into Telangana in the Lok Sabha election

KCR offers prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and several of his family members offered prayers to Lord Balaji at Tirumala early Monday morning.

KCR and his family was welcomed here by officials of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD). Special achirvachanams were performed by the priests here.

KCR is also scheduled to make a number of other visits to temples. Later on Monday, he is scheduled to visit Vijaywada where he will go the the Temple of Kanakadurga.

The TRS chief is also expected to attaned the swearing-in ceremony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whose YSRCP swept the recent assembly election in Andhra Pradesh. 

The election season, however, has not been too kind on KCR with BJP making inroads into Telangana in the Lok Sabha election. While TRS managed to win nine seats here, BJP registered wins in four seats in a show of intent. Congress and AIMIM won three and one seat, respectively.

