Kerala guidelines on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 4.0: Taxi services, inter-district movement, shopping complexes allowed. Full list here

A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice extending coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 and released new guidelines, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (May 18) announced the guidelines to be followed in the state during lockdown 4.0.

Addressing a press conference, Vijayan said that shopping complexes in the state will be allowed to open with 50% shops on rotational basis. "Barber shops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning, only hair cutting and shaving service allowed," he said.

Vijayan also announced that state run liquor shops BEVCO will start taking orders once the online system gets ready. "Bars can sell liquor only as takeaway from counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members," he added.

What's allowed:

- Intra-district public transport but with only 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

-For inter-district movement, private vehicles to ply without any need of special passes. Only carrying ID cards is enough.

-Taxi services with two passengers is allowed.

- Auto rickshaws to move with only 1 passenger. 3 passengers are permitted in case of families.



- Pillion riding allowed on motorcycles but only if family member.

- In shopping complexes, 50% of the shops to open on alternate days only.

-Barber shops to function but without Air-Conditioning. Only hair cutting and hair dressing will be allowed in these shops.

- Beverages outlets and liquor shops are allowed to function for delivery as and when online registration is enabled.

- Government offices to open with only 50% of their workforce. Saturday shall be holiday for government offices until further orders.

What's not allowed

Schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain closed

Cinema halls, gyms, shopping malls to remain closed

Religious gatherings

Air services (Except emergency/air ambulance)

Metro services

Hospitality services (except for corona warriors)

No movement of people and vehicles from 7pm till 7 am except those involved in essential services.