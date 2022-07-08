Bagalkot (Karnataka): As many as 18 people from both communities have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three men and the violence that followed in Kerur town of the district, allegedly over an eve-teasing incident. Police have registered four cases and appealed to the people to maintain peace in the town, according to an IANS report. Bagalkot SP Jayaprakash, who is stationed in the town to monitor the situation, on Thursday said that the incident took place against the backdrop of old rivalry and eve-teasing. He has also requested the people to refrain from sharing provocative posts on social media handles.

The SP told ANI, "18 people from both communities have been arrested. The clash broke out over eve-teasing. We've registered four cases. I appeal to the people to maintain peace. We've formed teams to find other accused."

SP Jayaprakash further said that a manhunt has been launched for 15 more people for their involvement in the violence. Four cases have been lodged in connection with the incident and police have rounded up the accused from both sides. While a bike and a cart have been burnt in the violence, six bikes were damaged. Five platoons of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been posted in the town to maintain law and order, he added.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders till Friday night in the town and declared holidays for the educational institutions.

Arun Kattimani, Hindu Jagaran Vedike District Secretary and two of his friends were walking towards the bus stop in Kerur town when miscreants who came on bike from behind suddenly stabbed Arun in the back. He was also assaulted on the head with an iron rod. His friends were also stabbed by the miscreants.

An IANS report said that the victims were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be serious. The agitated crowd torched a shop in vegetable market, damaged bikes and many vegetable carts. The police have registered a case in Kerur police station and are investigating the case. As per the police, the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The crime was reportedly the handiwork of a group of miscreants belonging to a particular community. As the news spread, members of the other community took to the streets and torched bikes, selling carts in protest, the police told IANS.