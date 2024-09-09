Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Jawhar Sircar To Reconsider Resignation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawhar Sircar, who announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, has been requested by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider his decision, according to reports.

Sircar’s Resignation Following Kolkata Doctor's Murder

In a letter addressed to Banerjee, Sircar declared his resignation from the Rajya Sabha in response to the shocking rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. Expressing his disappointment over the government’s handling of the situation, Sircar urged Banerjee to take action to “save the state.”

Sources revealed that Sircar plans to submit his resignation in person to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 11. The former bureaucrat made it clear in his letter that his decision to step down was due to the perceived lack of government accountability in the aftermath of the tragedy. He indicated that he would fully withdraw from politics following his resignation.

Mamata Banerjee’s Appeal for Reconsideration

Following Sircar’s announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly reached out to him in an effort to convince him to reconsider his resignation. The TMC leader, regarded as one of West Bengal's top bureaucrats before entering politics, was reportedly asked to rethink his decision and remain in his role as a Rajya Sabha member.

In his letter, Sircar expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the incident, stating, “I thought you would interfere in the ongoing movement in the old Mamata style, but I did not see it.” He referred to the protests by junior doctors as a direct result of an “unchecked overbearing attitude” among select officials, leading to widespread discontent and erosion of public confidence.

Sircar’s letter highlighted his belief that the situation could have been resolved sooner if the government had taken stricter action against those responsible for poor administrative decisions. He expressed frustration over the government’s delay in responding to the doctor’s death and the subsequent protests.

“I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps the government is taking now are too little and quite late,” Sircar’s letter stated.