Lab technician promises job to minor girl, rapes her inside Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: A lab technician raped a 17-year-old girl inside a Delhi government hospital on the pretext of providing her a job. The incident took place on August 9.

The victim registered a complaint at a police station after which the police arrested the accused and booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the girl got in touch with the lab technician at the hospital through her friend, following which they became friends. Since she was also looking for a job, he asked her to meet her at the hospital on the pretext of getting her a job. He later took her to his lab's cabin and allegedly raped her.

After returning home, she narrated the incident to her family.

On August 11, she along with her mother approached police and filed a complaint. A medical examination was conducted and the accused was arrested in connection with the incident.

"We have registered a case under various sections of rape and POCSO Act at the North Avenue police station. The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.