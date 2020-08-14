हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Lab technician promises job to minor girl, rapes her inside Delhi hospital

The victim registered a complaint at a police station after which the police arrested the accused and booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Lab technician promises job to minor girl, rapes her inside Delhi hospital
Representational Image

NEW DELHI: A lab technician raped a 17-year-old girl inside a Delhi government hospital on the pretext of providing her a job. The incident took place on August 9.

The victim registered a complaint at a police station after which the police arrested the accused and booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

According to police, the girl got in touch with the lab technician at the hospital through her friend, following which they became friends. Since she was also looking for a job, he asked her to meet her at the hospital on the pretext of getting her a job. He later took her to his lab's cabin and allegedly raped her. 

After returning home, she narrated the incident to her family.

On August 11, she along with her mother approached police and filed a complaint. A medical examination was conducted and the accused was arrested in connection with the incident.

"We have registered a case under various sections of rape and POCSO Act at the North Avenue police station. The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.

Tags:
DelhicrimeDelhi Policelab technicianDelhi rapeSexual assaultPOCSO
Next
Story

Kailash Kund yatra cancelled this year amid COVID-19 situation, only 'holy mace' procession to be allowed
  • 23,96,637Confirmed
  • 47,033Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M32S

Big Breaking : Big disclosure on Bengaluru violence