Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associate arrested at Mandigam Kralgund in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara; arms, ammo seized

HANDWARA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at an orchard in Mandigam Kralgund and arrested a terrorist associate, identified as Akeel Parray.

Sources said the joint team acted on specific inputs they received about the presence of a terrorist aide in the area and launched the operation. "During the search and check one person was found in the suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party," a police official said.

Police recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Live TV

The apprehended person during preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Akeel Ahmad Parray, son of Wali Mohd, and resident of Mandigam Kralgund. During questioning, he admitted being working as an associate for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

In this context, an FIR - 90/2020, Under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at Kralgund police station.

Further investigation into the matter is under process.