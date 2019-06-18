Last rites of Major Ketan Sharma, martyred in Anantnag encounter, performed in Meerut

The last rites of Major Ketan Sharma was performed at his residence in Meerut on Tuesday with full military honours. Major Sharma got martyred on Monday during an encounter with terrorists in the Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Last rites of Army Major Ketan Sharma being performed at his residence in Meerut. He lost his life in Anantnag encounter yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lpNr9Cixxb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

The family members of 32-year-old Major Sharma descended into gloom as soon as the news of his martydom came in. His father Ravindra Sharma and mother Usha Sharma broke into tears even as family and friends gathered at their residence to pay respects to the martyr.

Major Sharma was born on October 4, 1987 and joined the Indian Army's Sikh Light Infantry as a Lieutenant in 2012 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. His first posting was in Pune and he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir two years ago. He joined 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Sikh Light Infantry) as part of the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Sharma got married to Ira Mandar Sharma six years ago and the couple has a three-year-old daughter Kiara. His wife was reportedly at her maternal home when the news of Major Sharma's death was given to the family. Major Sharma's mortal remain was brought to Delhi from Srinagagr at around 12 noon and from Delhi it was taken to his residence in Meerut.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Major Sharma's death and announced an exgratia of Rs 25 lakh along with a job for a member of his family. The CM office also announced that a road in Meerut will be named after him.