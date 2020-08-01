Legal duty of state police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case; everyone should cooperate: Bihar government

Patna: The Government of Bihar on Saturday (August 1, 2020) said that it is a legal duty and responsibility of the State police to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

They said, "Mr KK Singh, father of film actor late Sushant Singh Rajput, has lodged an FIR in Patna related to the case of death of late Sushant Singh Rajput, which is the legal duty and responsibility of Bihar Police to investigate."

They added, "Everyone should cooperate in the investigation."

फिल्म अभिनेता स्व0 सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता श्री के0के0 सिंह ने पटना में स्व0 सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले से संबंधित प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है, जिसकी जांच करना बिहार पुलिस का वैधानिक कर्तव्य एवं दायित्व है। सभी पक्षों को जांच में सहयोग करना चाहिये। - बिहार सरकार — IPRD Bihar (@IPRD_Bihar) August 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that the matter could be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the late actor's family demands it.



On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh (74) had filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna where he accused actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others including his family members of abetment to suicide and forgery.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal flayed the Mumbai Police for its handling of the case. Modi said the CBI should take over the case as Mumbai Police was putting obstruction in the way of the investigation by the Bihar Police.

Sushant's death at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, has led to his fans along with several celebrities demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.