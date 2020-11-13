Light a diya as salute to soldiers, appeals PM Narendra Modi on Diwali eve

On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a 'diya' as a "salute to soldiers". Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi added that words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courage.

He tweeted, "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a Salute 2 Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders."

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

The prime minister also posted an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a 'diya' for soldiers in Diwali. He had urged people to light a 'diya' (lamp) while they celebrate the festival to honour security forces guarding the country's borders.

After Modi's appeal, the BJP urged people to post a photo with 'diyas' for soldiers on social media. "This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media," the party said.

PM Modi's message comes on a day when Pakistan resorted to multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Till last reports came, three Indian Army soldiers and a BSF personal were martyred and three civilians were also killed along LoC in Pakistan firing, according to the Army.

In the unprovoked ceasefire violations, three soldiers and many other civilians were also injured along the LoC in multiple sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam, Gurez sector of three districts of north Kashmir. The Indian Army said that 'substantial damage has been caused to the Pakistani Army infrastructure'.

In a statement issued by Army’s Srinagar based PRO Col Rajesh Kalia said that “substantial damage” was caused to Pakistan Army's infrastructure besides casualties across the LoC in retaliatory action. “Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple (militant) launch pads have been damaged, read the statement.

It also read, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas.”

Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action (KIA) and three soldiers were injured, he said. “The nation salutes their supreme sacrifice,” he said, adding, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC." Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple (militants) launch pads have been damaged,” added the statement.

A BSF Sub Inspector was martyred in Pakistan ceasefire violation. The BSF PRO said, "In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, a BSF Officer Sub Insp. Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating befittingly."

Earlier, at around 4 am as per the statement issued by Indian Army, an infiltration bid was foiled by Indian troops. Defence PRO 15crops Srinagar said, "Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops."

Since then Pakistan violated ceasefire at multiple locations across LoC from Gurez to Uri in three districts of north Kashmir--Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla. The intermediate firing is still going on till last reports came in.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Jammu and PRO Defence Jammu said, "Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sawjian in Poonch (J&K) on 13 Nov 2020 at about 1345 hours Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms along LoC in Sawjian sector in District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliates befittingly.