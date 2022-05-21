Lightning strikes Bihar! 33 killed, PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar express grief

Patna: At least 33 people have lost their lives in Bihar in thunderstorms and heavy rain incidents since the onset of the season. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took to Twitter to express anguish on the death of people and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of victims. The minister also urged people to stay cautious in such weather conditions and not to step out of the house unless necessary. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences for the victims and their relatives in a tweet and assured people that the state administration is round the clock working to help the aggrieved.

In a tweet written in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “In Bihar, several people have been killed in thunderstorms and lightning incidents in several districts. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense suffering. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

बिहार के कई जिलों में आंधी एवं बिजली गिरने की घटनाओं में कई लोगों की मृत्यु से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। ईश्वर शोक-संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2022

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also addressed the issue in a series of tweets. “In 16 districts of the state, 33 people died due to thunderstorms and lightning. Instructions were also given to give an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each to the family of the victims,” Kumar wrote

(2/2) लोगों से अपील है कि खराब मौसम में पूरी सतर्कता बरतें। वज्रपात से बचाव के लिए आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर जारी किए गए सुझावों का अनुपालन करें। खराब मौसम में घर में रहें और सुरक्षित रहें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 20, 2022

“ There is an appeal to the people to take full vigil in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent thunderstorms. Stay home and stay safe in bad weather,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate weather-related incident reported from Bihar, over 40 passengers had a narrow escape after three boats capsized in the Ganga off Maner town on the outskirts of Patna on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred due to strong storms in Patna and more than 15 districts in Bihar.

A majority of the passengers were boatmen and vegetable vendors who were crossing the river. While the boats were in the middle, strong winds started to blow and the boatmen were unable to control the vessels.

"The waves of the river also became turbulent and it was extremely difficult to steer the boats. Some of the boats were also carrying sand which added to the overload on the boats," said Rajesh Kumar, one of the boatmen who swam to safety following the accident.