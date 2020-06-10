Liquor to get cheaper in Delhi from June 10 as government scraps 70% ‘special corona fee’

The Delhi government on Tuesday (June 9) announced its decision to withdraw the special corona fee of 70% on all categories of liquor from June 10 (Wednesday). The decision taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government means that alcohol will be sold cheaper in the national capital from Wednesday onwards. But Value Added Tax has been increased from existing 20% to 25% on all categories of liquor sold in the jurisdiction of Delhi with effect from Wednesday.

On May 15, a notice was issued by the Delhi High Court to Delhi government on increasing levy of 70 percent "special corona fee" on the MRP of all liquor brands.

The Delhi government had imposed the "special corona fee" on alcohol, a day after allowing re-opening of 150 state-run liquor vends in the city from May 3.

The Delhi government had also launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor to check the overcrowding of alcohol buyers at shops. "To curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government decided to introduce the e-token system," said the Delhi government statement. It also issued a web link where people can go and purchase the e-token for the liquor.

Notably, while the shops under the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation have sold liquor worth Rs 86.5 crore between May 4 and 30 and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation recorded sale worth Rs 47.6 crore during the same time period.

The shops under Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store sold liquor worth Rs 45.2 crore each during the same period.