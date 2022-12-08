topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Bechraji Mahesana Election Result 2022: Will BJP win again?

Bechraji Mahesana Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The candidates on Bechraji Mahesana seat are Thakor Amrutji (Bhopaji) Babuji (INC), Dr Thakor Sukhaji Somaji (BJP), Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari (AAP).

Bechraji Mahesana Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: Mahesana district of Gujarat has multiple constituencies, and among those is Bechraji Vidhan Sabha seat in the North Gujarat region. Constituency number 23 is categorised as a General Rural seat and is being contested 10 by candidates of various parties. However, the number of contestants is a bit lower compared to what it was in the 2017 elections, as a total number of 14 contestants were competing for the seat in 2017.

The seat holds an important place for both INC and BJP as INC looks to defend the seat, while BJP needs to take the seat back. It is to be noted that the Indian National Congress won the seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections when it was represented by Thakor Bharatji Sonaji, defeating BJP's Patel Rajnikant Somabhai. Whereas in the 2019 assembly elections, BJP candidate Patel Rajanikant Somabhai defeated INC candidate Darbar Rajendrasinh Udesinhji to win the election.

In 2022, the candidates contesting for the Bechraji Vidhan sabha seat are Thakor Amrutji(Bhopaji) Babuji (INC), Dr Thakor Sukhaji Somaji (BJP), Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari (AAP),  Amitkumar Pushkarray Patel(Netaji) (Rashtrawadi Janlok Dal), Dr P C Patel (Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha), Bhaveshkumar Narottambhai Patel (IND), Dineshkumar Revabhai Rathod (BSP), Zala Narendrasinh Vajesinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Thakor Shaileshsinh Kirtisinh (IND), Siddharajsinh Vajubha Zala (Jan Sewa Driver Party).

Counting begins for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Early trends show BJP leads, while Congress follows and AAP remains at a distance.

