topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT

LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP vs Congress vs AAP, who will win battle for Gujarat?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Who will win the battle for Gujarat? BJP, Congress, or AAP. Watch this space for live updates.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 06:45 PM IST|Source:
  • The polling for Gujarat Elections was held in 2 phases on 1st and 5th Dec
  • The result for Gujarat Assembly Elections will be announced on Thursday (Dec 8)
  • The exit poll result had predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in the state

Trending Photos

LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP vs Congress vs AAP, who will win battle for Gujarat?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The results of the much-awaited Gujarat Assembly Elections will be out on Thursday (December 8), sealing the fate of the BJP, Congress, and AAP among other parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for the past 27 years and is confident to win a majority in the state, this time as well. The exit poll results, on Monday, showed strong chances of victory for the saffron party as its star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to vote for the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP a new contender in the Gujarat Assembly Elections is expected to eat into Congress' vote share in the state, while Congress is expected to lose its hold in the state.

Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022 Zee News Exit Polls Result - Narendra Modi magic confirms BJP victory, AAP to make debut

The BJP had announced its Chief Ministerial candidate as Bhupendra Patel who is the current CM of the state. On the other hand, AAP had announced Isudan Gadhvi as its CM face for Gujarat. There are 182 single-member constituencies in Gujarat. Some of the key candidates from the parties contesting are Hardik Patel, Rivaba Jadeja, Lakhabhai Bharwad, and Alpesh Thakore among others. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2022

Live Tv

Gujarat assembly election resultGujarat assembly elections live updatesGujarat election live updateelections live newsGujarat Assembly elections news todayaap in gujarat electionsGujarat Electiongujarat election 2022gujarat election newsGujarat pollsGujarat votingelections 2022 Liveelection result newsGujarat chunav result 2022gujarat election result 2022Gujarat assembly election result 2022Gujarat Assembly electionsGujarat Assembly Election 2022 ResultGujarat vidhan sabha chunav result 2022Gujarat constituency candidatesgujarat election resultGujarat Gujarat Election

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'