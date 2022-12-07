LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP vs Congress vs AAP, who will win battle for Gujarat?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The results of the much-awaited Gujarat Assembly Elections will be out on Thursday (December 8), sealing the fate of the BJP, Congress, and AAP among other parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for the past 27 years and is confident to win a majority in the state, this time as well. The exit poll results, on Monday, showed strong chances of victory for the saffron party as its star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to vote for the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP a new contender in the Gujarat Assembly Elections is expected to eat into Congress' vote share in the state, while Congress is expected to lose its hold in the state.

The BJP had announced its Chief Ministerial candidate as Bhupendra Patel who is the current CM of the state. On the other hand, AAP had announced Isudan Gadhvi as its CM face for Gujarat. There are 182 single-member constituencies in Gujarat. Some of the key candidates from the parties contesting are Hardik Patel, Rivaba Jadeja, Lakhabhai Bharwad, and Alpesh Thakore among others.