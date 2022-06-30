NewsIndia
UDAIPUR MURDER

Udaipur murder LIVE: CM Ashok Gehlot says no criminal will be spared irrespective of religion

Udaipur Murder Case LIVE: Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Islamic radicals in Udaipur, Rajasthan at his shop on Tuesday for supporting now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comment on Prophet Muhammad on social media. The case is being investigated by the NIA.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
  • Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded on Tuesday in Udaipur
  • The killers have been identified as Riyaz Akhtar and Ghos Mohammad
  • The NIA is investigating the brutal murder

Trending Photos

Udaipur murder LIVE: CM Ashok Gehlot says no criminal will be spared irrespective of religion
LIVE Blog

Udaipur Murder Live updates: Pressured for strict and timely action, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held an all-party meeting in Jaipur over Udaipur killing that triggered a nationwide outrage. Congress’s ideological and political opponent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took part in the meeting and parties unanimously condemned the murder and termed it as a ‘terrorist attack.’ Gehlot also announced a Rs 50 lakh financial aid for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor who was brutally killed in broad daylight over social media posts. The government has assured strict punishment to the perpetrators and the case has been taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kanhaiya Lal’s killing is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police are coordinating with the NIA.

Udaipur killing: Congress, BJP come together for justice- Highlights from all-party meet

Meanwhile, all the accused have been arrested and the probe has begun. Protestors are demanding capital punishment for the killers. According to the police, one of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. The police have also found a Pakistani connection in the case.

All the Muslim bodies, including Jama Masjid and Dawat-e-Islam, have condemned the brutal killing and called it anti-Islam. In a statement, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said: "The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman

About the law and order situation, massive protests have erupted but a curfew was imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said. A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Islamic radicals over a social media post, in which he supported now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who made a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Udaipur killing:

30 June 2022
09:27 AM

Udaipur murder live update: Section 144 imposed in Udaipur for a month- PICS

Morning visuals from #Udaipur where Section 144 is imposed for a month, after the killing of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

09:06 AM

Udaipur killing latest news: CM Ashok Gehlot's appeal

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace amid Udaipur killing outrage,

"I want to assure you that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community," he tweeted.

07:44 AM

If anybody was negligent in this matter, strict action will be taken: Sachin Pilot

We'll provide all possible help to the victim's family. Some action was taken. But if needed, further action should be taken too. If anybody was negligent in this matter, strict action should be taken, irrespective of the seniority of the officer, irrespective of who they were: Sachin Pilot told ANI on Udaipur murder.

07:28 AM

Congress’s appeasement politics is bringing ‘Talibani culture’: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Amid the row over the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan`s Udaipur by two men, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the Congress` appeasement politics is bringing "Talibani culture" into the country, PTI reported.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The incident is very shocking. It was done to spread terror. The video of the incident is very disturbing. This is the emergence of Talibani culture and Congress is giving protection to it. This is happening because of Congress` appeasement politics."

Udaipur murderUdaipur beheadingUdaipur tailor killedNupur Sharma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022