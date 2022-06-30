Udaipur murder LIVE: CM Ashok Gehlot says no criminal will be spared irrespective of religion
Udaipur Murder Case LIVE: Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Islamic radicals in Udaipur, Rajasthan at his shop on Tuesday for supporting now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comment on Prophet Muhammad on social media. The case is being investigated by the NIA.
- Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded on Tuesday in Udaipur
- The killers have been identified as Riyaz Akhtar and Ghos Mohammad
- The NIA is investigating the brutal murder
Udaipur Murder Live updates: Pressured for strict and timely action, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held an all-party meeting in Jaipur over Udaipur killing that triggered a nationwide outrage. Congress’s ideological and political opponent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took part in the meeting and parties unanimously condemned the murder and termed it as a ‘terrorist attack.’ Gehlot also announced a Rs 50 lakh financial aid for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor who was brutally killed in broad daylight over social media posts. The government has assured strict punishment to the perpetrators and the case has been taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Kanhaiya Lal’s killing is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police are coordinating with the NIA.
Udaipur killing: Congress, BJP come together for justice- Highlights from all-party meet
Meanwhile, all the accused have been arrested and the probe has begun. Protestors are demanding capital punishment for the killers. According to the police, one of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. The police have also found a Pakistani connection in the case.
All the Muslim bodies, including Jama Masjid and Dawat-e-Islam, have condemned the brutal killing and called it anti-Islam. In a statement, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said: "The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman
About the law and order situation, massive protests have erupted but a curfew was imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said. A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.
Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Islamic radicals over a social media post, in which he supported now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who made a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.
Stay tuned for more updates on the Udaipur killing:
Udaipur murder live update: Section 144 imposed in Udaipur for a month- PICS
Morning visuals from #Udaipur where Section 144 is imposed for a month, after the killing of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
Rajasthan | Morning visuals from #Udaipur where Section 144 is imposed for a month, after the killing of #KanhaiyaLal pic.twitter.com/VG4sg4Lv0G
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022
Udaipur killing latest news: CM Ashok Gehlot's appeal
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace amid Udaipur killing outrage,
"I want to assure you that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community," he tweeted.
If anybody was negligent in this matter, strict action will be taken: Sachin Pilot
We'll provide all possible help to the victim's family. Some action was taken. But if needed, further action should be taken too. If anybody was negligent in this matter, strict action should be taken, irrespective of the seniority of the officer, irrespective of who they were: Sachin Pilot told ANI on Udaipur murder.
We'll provide all possible help to victim's family. Some action was taken. But if needed, further action should be taken too. If anybody was negligent in this matter, strict action should be taken, irrespective of seniority of the officer, irrespective of who they're:Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/NCvJvGslai
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022
Congress’s appeasement politics is bringing ‘Talibani culture’: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Amid the row over the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan`s Udaipur by two men, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the Congress` appeasement politics is bringing "Talibani culture" into the country, PTI reported.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "The incident is very shocking. It was done to spread terror. The video of the incident is very disturbing. This is the emergence of Talibani culture and Congress is giving protection to it. This is happening because of Congress` appeasement politics."
