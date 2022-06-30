Udaipur Murder Live updates: Pressured for strict and timely action, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held an all-party meeting in Jaipur over Udaipur killing that triggered a nationwide outrage. Congress’s ideological and political opponent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took part in the meeting and parties unanimously condemned the murder and termed it as a ‘terrorist attack.’ Gehlot also announced a Rs 50 lakh financial aid for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor who was brutally killed in broad daylight over social media posts. The government has assured strict punishment to the perpetrators and the case has been taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kanhaiya Lal’s killing is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police are coordinating with the NIA.

Meanwhile, all the accused have been arrested and the probe has begun. Protestors are demanding capital punishment for the killers. According to the police, one of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. The police have also found a Pakistani connection in the case.

All the Muslim bodies, including Jama Masjid and Dawat-e-Islam, have condemned the brutal killing and called it anti-Islam. In a statement, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said: "The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman

About the law and order situation, massive protests have erupted but a curfew was imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said. A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Islamic radicals over a social media post, in which he supported now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who made a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.