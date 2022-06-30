Udaipur Murder case: As the outrage against the beheading of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur intensifies, IANS reported that the two perpetrators of the brutal Udaipur murder were planning to kill another businessman in the city. According to IANS, the killers of Kanhaiya Lal have links with the proscribed terror outfit IS. The businessman was saved because he was out of town. The father of the businessman told the media that his son had posted content supporting Nupur Sharma on June 7. A complaint was filed against him and he was arrested, but released within a day. Since June 9, different people started coming to his shop. Sensing trouble, the businessman stopped visiting his shop and left the city for the time being.

Police officials said that the accused were part of a conspiracy to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur on March 30.

Both the killers arrested

Meanwhile, NIA sources said that both arrested accused may be taken to Delhi for interrogation and their mobile and electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination.

The NIA team is seeking help from cyber and forensic teams to get details related to social media, including posts and chats, of both the accused. In fact, their links with Dawat-e-Islam are also being probed as they were allegedly connected with Al sufa, a remote sleeper organisation of IS, through Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami Mohammad Riaz.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken five more suspects into custody. Sources said that more arrests will be made in this case.

Protest at Kanhaiya Lal’s murder spot

Outraged by the brutal killing, a large number of protestors gathered at the spot where Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by the killers in Udaipur.

#WATCH | A large number of people protest against the Udaipur murder incident in Rajasthan's Udaipur#KanhaiyaLal, a tailor was beheaded by two men on June 28 for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma pic.twitter.com/IMkFhqDjRY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Markets remained closed in most of the parts of Jaipur on Thursday following a bandh call given by a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protest the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted.

(With IANS inputs)