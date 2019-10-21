Bypolls live update: Polling ends in 51 assembly, 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

21 October 2019, 18:15 PM
Voting percentage till 6 PM for bypolls in 51 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats:
Assembly seats
Odisha: 72.00%
Punjab: 60.59%
Rajasthan: 63.62%
Sikkim: 69.55%
Tamil Nadu: 68.87%
Uttar Pradesh: 44.71%
Chhattisgarh: 74.39%
Telangana: 82.23%
Puducherry: 66.95%
Arunachal Pradesh: 90.74%
Assam: 74.14%
Bihar: 49.50%
Gujarat: 50.35%
Himachal Pradesh: 67.97%
Kerala: 64.99%
Madhya Pradesh: 56.62%
Meghalaya: 79.83%
Lok Sabha seats
Bihar: Samastipur (44.64%)
21 October 2019, 17:57 PM
Chhattisgarh: 74.39% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm for the by-polls in Chitrakote assembly constituency.
21 October 2019, 17:56 PM
55.66% vote cast in Mandawa bypoll in Rajasthan till 3 PM.
21 October 2019, 16:17 PM
Voting percent till 3 pm for bypolls in six assembly seats in Gujarat
Tharad: 51.79%
Raghanpur: 48%
Kheralu: 32.42%
Biad: 47.32%
Amraidi - 25.81%
Lunawada - 38.83%
21 October 2019, 12:51 PM
Heavy rains dampens bypoll in five assembly constituencies in Kerala. As per IMD, showers will continue in the state throughout the day.
21 October 2019, 12:45 PM
Polling percentage in Kerala bypolls till 11:30am:
Manjeshwar: 27%
Polling percentage in Gujarat bypolls till 11:30am:
Lunavada: 16.57%
21 October 2019, 12:42 PM
Polling percentage in Punjab bypolls till 11am:
Phagwara: 17.5%
Mukerian: 23.5%
Dakha: 23.76%
Jalalabad: 29%
21 October 2019, 12:24 PM
State-wise polling report till 12 noon:
21 October 2019, 12:17 PM
Polling percent in Tamil Nadu till 10 am:
Villupuram: 12.84%
Tirunelveli: 18.41%
21 October 2019, 12:16 PM
Heavy rains lash several parts of Maharashtra and Kerala as polling is underway in these two states.
21 October 2019, 12:15 PM
Polling percent in Bihar till 10am:
Belhar: 14%
Kishanganj: 14.50%
Nathnagar: 11.50%
Simri Bakhtiyarpur: 13.10%
Daraunda: 10.25%
21 October 2019, 12:02 PM
Odisha
Bijepur assembly bypoll: A 100-year-old woman Lochana Naik today cast her vote in Barpali.
21 October 2019, 10:19 AM
Polling percent in Bihar till 9am:
Belhar: 9.76%
Kishanganj: 8%
Nathnagar: 7%
Simri Bakhtiyarpur: 11%
Daronda: 4.95%
21 October 2019, 09:48 AM
Polling percentage till 9 am:
Punjab
Jalalabad: 6%
Dakha: 6.54%
Telangana
Huzurnagar: 13.44%
Puducherry
Kamaraj Nagar: 9.66%
Tamil Nadu
Vikravandi: 12.84%
Kerala
Manjeshwar: 5.6%
Ernakulam: 2.43%
21 October 2019, 09:46 AM
Kerala bypoll: Booth no. 64 at Ayyappankavu hit due to waterlogging. Booths have been shifted in Kataribagh and Ayyappankavu due to waterlogging
21 October 2019, 09:45 AM
Tamil Nadu: Technical Snag in VVPAT machine delays polling for 35 minutes at booth 49 attached to Thoravi village in Vikravandi constituency.
21 October 2019, 09:44 AM
EVMs at booth number 61 and 62 in Chhattisgarh's Chitrakot seat developed technical snag. After waiting for one-and-a-half hours, voters started to return home.
21 October 2019, 09:38 AM
Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Congress leader JP Dhanopia files complaint on violation of Model Code of Conduct against BJP MP president Rakesh Singh. Dhanopia accused Singh of violating MCC by making an appeal to voters to cast vote to BJP candidate of Jhabua bypolls on Twitter even after the end of poll campaign.
21 October 2019, 09:35 AM
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Polling delayed by more than an hour due to EVM snag in Rampur seat
21 October 2019, 07:52 AM
If the number of Votes in the Ballot Box don't match the number in the Counting Unit then all the Polling Booth Votes in that Constituency should be counted through Ballot Boxes and then only the result should be declared, tweets Digvijaya Singh
21 October 2019, 07:44 AM
In Punjab, byelections are being held in 4 constituencies: Phagwara, Mukerian, Dhaka, and Jalalabad.
21 October 2019, 07:44 AM
In Assam, bypolls are being held in 4 constituencies: Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania.
21 October 2019, 07:44 AM
Bypolls are also taking place in two Lok Sabha seats: one each in Maharashtra (Satara) and Bihar (Samastipur).
21 October 2019, 07:44 AM
In Bihar, five assembly constituencies are going to bypolls - Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar.
21 October 2019, 07:43 AM
51 assembly constituencies spread across 17 states of the country are going to bypolls today.
21 October 2019, 07:28 AM
Uttar Pradesh: The maximum numbers of seats going to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh where voters will be choosing their MLA on 11 seats. These seats are Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar. The assembly bypolls were necessitated after some MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly. Ghosi assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. Of the 11 seats, eight were held earlier by the BJP and Pratapgarh was represented by BJP-ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.
The maximum candidates, 13 each, are from Lucknow Cantonment and Jalalpur assembly constituencies, followed by 12 in Ghosi and 11 each in Gangoh, Pratapgarh and Balha (SC). Nine candidates each are in the fray in Govindnagar and Manikpur. Seven candidates each will contest the bypolls from Rampur, Iglas (SC) and Zaidpur (SC). Among, these Rampur bye-polls for the Rampur seat has seen the heated war of words between BJP leader Jaya Prada and her Lok Sabha elections rival Azam Khan.
Considered as a bastion of Samajwadi party and its senior leader Azam Khan, the seat got vacant after Khan elected to Lok Sabha from Rampur Parliamentary seat and now his wife Tanzim Fatima is SP candidate here in the bye-election. BJP has fielded Bharat Bhooshan from the seat and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held three rallies in his favour. SP chief Akhilesh also campaigned for Khan`s wife.