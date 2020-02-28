Delhi violence Live: Prohibitory orders to be relaxed for 10 hours today, says Home Ministry

With no major incident reported from the riot-hit northeast Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said that prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday.

As many as 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning and further arrests would be made in the course of an investigation, the Home Ministry officials said.

Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in North East Delhi.

"Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since February 23. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and pictures in their possession at DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days," said B K Singh, Additional CP Crime Branch.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence.