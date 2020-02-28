हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi violence Live: Prohibitory orders to be relaxed for 10 hours today, says Home Ministry

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on clashes and violence between people demonstrating in New Delhi for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 28, 2020 - 07:47
With no major incident reported from the riot-hit northeast Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said that prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday.

As many as 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning and further arrests would be made in the course of an investigation, the Home Ministry officials said.

Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in North East Delhi. 

"Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since February 23. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and pictures in their possession at DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days," said B K Singh, Additional CP Crime Branch. 

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. 

28 February 2020, 07:45 AM

Nearly 7,000 Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed in the affected areas of North-East District since February 24. Besides, Delhi Police has also deployed three Special CPs, six Joint CPs, one Additional CP, 22 DCPs, 20 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 1,200 other ranks and 200 Lady Police under the overall supervision of Commissioner of Police to effectively guide and supervise Police response so as to contain and normalise the situation. 

28 February 2020, 07:44 AM

So far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives/property, etc., have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course. 

28 February 2020, 07:38 AM

Amit Shah instructed the Delhi Police to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion. "Situation is slowly returning to normal. Citizens are requested not to lay credence to any rumour," the Minister appealed.

28 February 2020, 07:38 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension. 

28 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Delhi Police issues two mobile numbers — 8750871221 and 8750871227 — for witnesses to contact and share information regarding riots in Delhi.

28 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Delhi Police issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

28 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Some members of the Muslim community in Chand Bagh in North-East district where violence erupted, managed to save a temple from being vandalised by forming a human chain. ""The temple is around 35 years. The area is dominated by residents from the minority community. Locals -- Hindus and Muslims were alert. They saw to it that no outsider comes here. Not even one stone was pelted at the temple," temple priest Om Prakash said.

28 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Locals distributed food to kin of those who were injured in the recent Delhi violence and recuperating at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here. "We are distributing food to help people who are coming here to meet or collect bodies of their relatives or a family member. People are also coming from Haryana. Locals leaving here have taken this initiative to help the people at their difficult times," Moosa Alvi, one of the organisers, said. 

