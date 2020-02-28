Delhi violence Live: Prohibitory orders to be relaxed for 10 hours today, says Home Ministry

28 February 2020, 07:45 AM
Nearly 7,000 Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed in the affected areas of North-East District since February 24. Besides, Delhi Police has also deployed three Special CPs, six Joint CPs, one Additional CP, 22 DCPs, 20 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 1,200 other ranks and 200 Lady Police under the overall supervision of Commissioner of Police to effectively guide and supervise Police response so as to contain and normalise the situation.
28 February 2020, 07:44 AM
So far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives/property, etc., have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course.
28 February 2020, 07:38 AM
Amit Shah instructed the Delhi Police to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion. "Situation is slowly returning to normal. Citizens are requested not to lay credence to any rumour," the Minister appealed.
28 February 2020, 07:38 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension.
28 February 2020, 07:35 AM
Delhi Police issues two mobile numbers — 8750871221 and 8750871227 — for witnesses to contact and share information regarding riots in Delhi.
28 February 2020, 07:35 AM
Delhi Police issued an appeal, urging people and media persons to come forward and give their statements and share pictures and video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.
28 February 2020, 07:35 AM
Some members of the Muslim community in Chand Bagh in North-East district where violence erupted, managed to save a temple from being vandalised by forming a human chain. ""The temple is around 35 years. The area is dominated by residents from the minority community. Locals -- Hindus and Muslims were alert. They saw to it that no outsider comes here. Not even one stone was pelted at the temple," temple priest Om Prakash said.
28 February 2020, 07:35 AM
Locals distributed food to kin of those who were injured in the recent Delhi violence and recuperating at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here. "We are distributing food to help people who are coming here to meet or collect bodies of their relatives or a family member. People are also coming from Haryana. Locals leaving here have taken this initiative to help the people at their difficult times," Moosa Alvi, one of the organisers, said.