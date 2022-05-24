हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gyanvapi mosque row LIVE updates: Hearing begins at Varanasi District Court

Gyanvapi mosque hearing: Take a look at the latest updates here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 15:21
Comments |
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: After the Babri mosque, Varanasi’s famous Gyanvapi Masjid, situated near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has come under the scanner after a Varanasi's civil court ordered a detailed survey of the disputed Gyanvapi complex following several petitions that Hindu deities and objects were present inside the mosque. The court-appointed commissioners were asked to execute the survey, which was recorded on a videotape.

A petition was later foiled by the Muslim side of the case challenging the court-ordered survey, which the Supreme Court refused. The detailed videographic survey was recently concluded and two reports- one led by Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra while the other one by Advocate Vishal Singh was submitted before the court. The Varanasi court has commenced the hearing of the matter on Tuesday (May 24).

Here are the latest updates on the Gyanvapi hearing:

