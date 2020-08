LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) said that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over north coastal Odisha and neighbouring areas adding that it is very likely to move westwards and concentrate into a Depression during the next 24 hours.

"Under the influence of above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along with isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) over Odisha on August 19, Chhattisgarh on August 19 and August 20, and East Madhya Pradesh on August 20," said IMD.

The IMD also predicted the same spell over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and August 22, east Rajasthan on August 22 and Gujarat on August 22 and August 23.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic in several areas.

Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover, MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway), under Palam Flyover (both carriageway) and Chhata Rail (both carriageway) were inundated due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, the Centre ordered the "immediate" withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the biggest de-induction of forces after additional troops were rushed last year due to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the erstwhile state a unique status.

