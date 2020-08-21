LIVE: India reports 68898 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload rises to 2905824

21 August 2020, 09:42 AM
Spike of 68,898 cases and 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,05,824 including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 discharged patients and 54,849 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
21 August 2020, 08:16 AM
Three people were rescued and one reoprtedly missing after the boat they were in at East Godavari river met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh. Ambika Prasad, DSP, Special Branch says, "The boat had accidentally hit the pillar of Saberi bridge and it broke partially." (ANI)
21 August 2020, 08:10 AM
Nearly 20 people were affected after an ammonia gas leaked in Hatson dairy unit at M. Bandapalli village near Puthalapattu at Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. Reportedly, all the workers affected in the incident are females. Read more here
21 August 2020, 08:08 AM
A fire, followed by an explosion, was reported at underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam’s dam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The incident is reported to have taken place late on Thursday. Read more here
21 August 2020, 08:03 AM
The IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Deoband, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours.