LIVE: India reports 68898 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload rises to 2905824

New Delhi: Most parts of India witnessed heavy rains on Thursday bringing normal life to a stand still and led to worsening of the flood situation in several states with most rivers overflowing.

While torrential rains submerged the low-lying areas in Odisha and led snapping of electricity and road links at several places. In Uttar Pradesh, over 870 villages in 16 districts have been affected.

On Wednesday, Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains which caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic in several areas.

The IMD has predicted the same spell over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and August 22, east Rajasthan on August 22 and Gujarat on August 22 and August 23.

Meanwhile, A fire, followed by an explosion, was reported at underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam’s dam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The incident is reported to have taken place late on Thursday. Atleast nine are believed to be trapped inside the complex.

In other news, an incident of ammonia gas leak has been reported from a dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor which has affected nearly people, all women.

