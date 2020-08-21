हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: India reports 68898 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload rises to 2905824

Most parts of India witnessed heavy rains on Thursday bringing normal life to a stand still and led to worsening of the flood situation in several states with most rivers overflowing. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 21, 2020 - 09:45
Comments |

New Delhi: Most parts of India witnessed heavy rains on Thursday bringing normal life to a stand still and led to worsening of the flood situation in several states with most rivers overflowing. 

While torrential rains submerged the low-lying areas in Odisha and led snapping of electricity and road links at several places. In Uttar Pradesh, over 870 villages in 16 districts have been affected.

On Wednesday, Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains which caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic in several areas. 

The IMD has predicted the same spell over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and August 22, east Rajasthan on August 22 and Gujarat on August 22 and August 23.

Meanwhile, A fire, followed by an explosion, was reported at underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam’s dam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The incident is reported to have taken place late on Thursday. Atleast nine are believed to be trapped inside the complex.

In other news, an incident of ammonia gas leak has been reported from a dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor which has affected nearly people, all women.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

21 August 2020, 09:42 AM

Spike of 68,898 cases and 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,05,824 including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 discharged patients and 54,849 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

21 August 2020, 08:16 AM

Three people were rescued and one reoprtedly missing after the boat they were in at East Godavari river met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh. Ambika Prasad, DSP, Special Branch says, "The boat had accidentally hit the pillar of Saberi bridge and it broke partially." (ANI)

21 August 2020, 08:10 AM

Nearly 20 people were affected after an ammonia gas leaked in Hatson dairy unit at M. Bandapalli village near Puthalapattu at Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. Reportedly, all the workers affected in the incident are females. Read more here

21 August 2020, 08:08 AM

A fire, followed by an explosion, was reported at underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam’s dam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The incident is reported to have taken place late on Thursday. Read more here

21 August 2020, 08:03 AM

The IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Deoband, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours.

  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT54S

Corona taught Namaskar to the world, now politicians don't like shaking hands