Ammonia gas leak at dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor; 20 women injured

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, nearly 20 people were affected after an ammonia gas leaked in Hatson dairy unit at M.Bandapalli village near Puthalapattu at Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. Reportedly, all the workers affected in the incident are females.

Those injured were rushed to Chittoor government hospital. As soon as the incident was reported, District collector Narayan Bharath Guptha and Superintendent of Police Sendhil Kumar immediately reached the location to monitor the situation.

Speaking to media, Narayan Bharath Guptha said, ''Its too early to speak about the cause of leakage, this gas leakage occurred while wielding of the pipe which carries ammonia gas. The gas leak has affected several workers''

He added that a team of officers are appointed to provide a detailed report of the incident and appealed people staying nearby to avoid any kind of panic situation.

Seeking details of the mishap, Andhra's Deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy spoke to the District Collector and SP Senthil Kumar. Panchayat Raj minister directed the collector to ensure better treatment for workers who fell ill.