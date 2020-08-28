LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 77266 COVID-19 cases, total 3387501

28 August 2020, 09:39 AM
India's COVID-19 case tally climbs to 33.87 lakh with a record single-day spike of 77,266 new cases and 1,057 deaths. The total stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured casses amd 61,529 deaths: Health Ministry
28 August 2020, 09:29 AM
Normal life disrupted in Madhya Pradesh's Mokhra village of Chhatarpur due to severe waterlogging, after water levels rise in Singhpur barrage due to rainfall in the area.
28 August 2020, 09:25 AM
Jammu witnesses rainfall for third consecutive day, administration on high alert. While, locals complain of high vegetable prices since last few days. (ANI)
28 August 2020, 09:14 AM
As heavy rainfall continues to trigger parts of Odisha, seven persons have died and two are missing in the last three days in the state. The heavy rain has created flood-like situation in many districts. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena informed that nearly 7,000 people evacuated from low lying and vulnerable areas and shifted to safer areas. Read more here
28 August 2020, 09:11 AM
The IMD issued a red alert stating extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in four districts of the eastern part of the state, where monsoon activities have revived in the last 24 hours. It also issued an orange alert warning that very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places in 12 districts of the state, while yellow alert of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places for four districts has been issued.