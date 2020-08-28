LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 77266 COVID-19 cases, total 3387501

New Delhi: Several states continue to oppose the holding of JEE and NEET exams in the country amid the novel coroanvirus pandemic. Seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states agreed to filing a review petition, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams. The JEE-Mains exam is scheduled to take place from September 1-6 while the NEET-UG is scheduled for September 13.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department has predicted forecast intense rainfall in central and north India over the next four days. In Madhya Pradesh, the IMD issued a red alert stating extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in four districts of the eastern part of the state, where monsoon activities have revived in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 tally rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured cases and 60,472 deaths on Thursday.

